Allen kicked out 31 of 32 shots Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Calgary.

Allen was terrific in earning No. 2 star honors, only to be outdueled by his counterpart, Jacob Markstrom, who pitched a 37-save shutout. Allen's 30 saves were a season high and although he's only received three starting assignments this season, he's served as an effective backup to Carey Price, going 2-1-0 with a 1.68 GAA and .933 save percentage. Montreal has back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday against Vancouver, so it's possible Allen draws another starting assignment for one of those tilts.