Allen stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Sharks.

Allen allowed an early goal to Matt Nieto -- one he'd like to have back -- and later Logan Couture went five-hole on him. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis gave Allen a vote of confidence prior to the game, per Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, but there may be a clamor for Samuel Montembeault to replace him as the No. 1 goalie. Allen sports a 4.40 GAA and .855 save percentage over his last five starts, while Montembeault looked sharp in his last two outings, wins over Columbus and Chicago.