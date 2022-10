Allen stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota.

The Wild's final goal was scored into an empty net. Allen had little chance on either puck that beat him, as the first was set up by an unlucky bounce off the boards behind him, and the second by a bad giveaway in the neutral zone that created a two-on-one for Minnesota. The veteran goalie is 2-3-0 to begin the season, but his 2.62 GAA and .917 save percentage point the blame at the team in front of him for that record.