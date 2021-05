Allen will guard the road cage during Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen struggled in his last start Wednesday versus Ottawa, surrendering five goals on 34 shots en route to an ugly 5-1 defeat. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and earn his 12th win of the season in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.41 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.