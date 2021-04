Allen will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen was sharp in his last start Monday against the Flames, turning aside 21 of 22 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The veteran backstop will attempt to earn his 10th win of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Toronto team that's 16-6-2 on the road this year.