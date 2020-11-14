Canadiens goalie coach Stephane Waite projects Allen to play 30 games if the NHL has a regular 82-game schedule, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

With an 82-game schedule looking unlikely, the Habs expect Allen to start somewhere between 35 and 40 percent of the games. The goal is to give the 33-year-old Carey Price plenty of rest, "His body is slower to recover between games," Waite said. "Carey wants to play every game, but he's going to appreciate playing a little less for quality starts. He won't have to cut corners to save his body." The benefits of a well-rested Price, who played a league-high 58 games during the regular season before it was suspended, was on display in the playoffs.