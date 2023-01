Allen will get the home start against the Rangers on Thursday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.

Allen is coming off his worst start of the season, as he gave up nine goals on 40 shots against Washington on Saturday. Allen is 9-15-1 with a 3.52 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He will face the Rangers, who are tied for 14th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.23 goals per contest.