Allen will patrol the road goal in New Jersey on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

It has been over a month since Allen last picked up a victory. He is 0-3-1 since Jan 15, allowing 17 goals on 130 shots. Overall Allen is 5-11-3 with a 3.66 GAA and an ,894 save percentage this season. He is part of a three-man goaltending group in Montreal, sharing time with Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau. The Devils are averaging 32.1 shots on goal, 10th in the NHL.