Allen made 42 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

He was busy in the first period but held the Jets off other than Adam Lowry's penalty shot goal at 4:28. The first 33 seconds of the second period were rough, as Allen surrendered goals 16 seconds apart to fall behind 3-1, but Allen then bricked up the braided bungalow to force a shootout and earn the win. He's now won three straight, and he's channelling some of his best hockey since his St. Louis days. Allen is 3-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .930 save percentage.