Allen turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Kings.

Playing their second game in as many days on a West coast swing, the Canadiens had no energy and were outshot 30-18. Allen couldn't provide them with a lift either and arguably should have stopped at least three of the pucks that beat him. After a promising start to the season, the 33-year-old netminder has lost five straight decisions in November, allowing 19 goals on 153 shots for an .876 save percentage. Montreal is using a three-goalie rotation at the moment with Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau, but Allen's playing time could dwindle further if he can't turn things around.