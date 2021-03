Allen made 27 saves on 29 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Flames on Thursday.

Allen had his best game in a month, but the Canadiens were ineffective with only 18 shots against Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. The 30-year-old Allen dropped to 4-3-3 with a 2.28 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 10 outings. His recent skid, combined with an uptick in quality from Carey Price, has led to Allen reverting to more of a backup role lately.