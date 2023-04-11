Allen (lower body) will make the trip for Wednesday's matchup with the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen hasn't been confirmed as the starter but will at least be an option to serve as the backup against New York. With just 15 wins in 42 games this year, the 32-year-old netminder will miss the 20-win mark for the fifth consecutive season and is currently sporting a career-worst 3.55 GAA. Given his struggles, it seems unlikely the team will want to bring Allen back when he hits free agency this offseason.