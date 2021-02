Allen let in two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

There wasn't much Allen could do about the two goals -- this loss is much more a product of the Canadiens scoring just once on 41 shots. The 30-year-old Allen dropped to 4-2-2 with a 2.12 GAA and a .929 save percentage in eight games. Allen has outplayed Carey Price at this point of the season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the former push closer to an even split of the playing time eventually.