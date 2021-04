Allen allowed three goals on 28 shots over two periods in relief of Carey Price (undisclosed) in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Allen did well in the second period, but the Oilers rallied in the third. This gave Allen his fifth loss in the last seven games. The 30-year-old dropped to 7-8-4 with a 2.52 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 19 contests this year. Depending on the severity of Price's injury, Allen could be a candidate to start Wednesday's rematch with the Oilers.