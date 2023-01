Allen (upper body) will be sidelined for a minimum of one week.

With Allen on the shelf, look for Sam Montembeault to operate as the Canadiens' No. 1 netminder for the foreseeable future. Allen, who's gone 10-16-1 while posting a 3.52 GAA and an .892 save percentage this season, hasn't played since Jan. 7 against St. Louis due to his upper-body issue.