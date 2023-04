Allen (lower body) will serve as the backup goaltender for Wednesday's road contest against the Islanders, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS.

Allen, who was last in net March 27, has a 15-24-3 record, 3.55 GAA and .891 save percentage in 42 contests this season. Sam Montembeault will start Wednesday and Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis indicated that Montembeault will also get the nod for Montreal's season finale Thursday versus Boston.