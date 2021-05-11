Allen stopped 31 of 35 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton on Monday.

Connor McDavid beat Allen on a breakaway 2:42 into the extra session to extend the netminder's winless skid to four games (0-3-1). Still, Allen did enough to help Montreal clinch a playoff berth by steering the game into overtime. Now 11-12-5 on the year with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage, Allen will be tasked with Montreal's No. 1 goaltending duties in the playoffs as long as Carey Price (concussion) remains sidelined.