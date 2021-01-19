Allen saved 25 of 26 shots in a 3-1 win over the Oilers on Monday.

Allen was 2:09 away from a shutout when Devin Shore spoiled the shutout bid with a shorthanded goal. Other than that, Allen was excellent in his first game with the Canadiens. He had a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage in a backup role for the Blues last year, and behind what seems to be a sturdy Montreal defense, Allen could have a strong year. He'll likely start one of the next three games as the Canadiens continue their road trip in Vancouver with contests Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.