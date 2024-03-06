Allen made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Predators on Tuesday.

The Predators were riding an eight-game winning streak that Allen and the Canadiens ended on Tuesday night. It did not look good for Montreal as they played from behind for the majority of the game but they played scrappy right up until Nick Suzuki ended it 17 seconds into the extra frame. Allen had not won a game since Jan. 15 but he was able to backstop his team with an .893 save percentage. When you consider the amount of wins by Montreal and Allen, fantasy managers might want to consider streaming other goaltenders from stronger teams depending on their matchups.