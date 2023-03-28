Allen stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Sabres.

Allen was solid Monday, allowing three goals on 33 shots before prevailing in a shootout. The win snaps a six-game losing streak for Allen as he improves to 15-24-3 with an .891 save percentage on the season. With Montreal looking toward the future, Allen could take a backseat to Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau down the stretch.