Allen stopped 24 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Former Blues teammate Ivan Barbashev tallied twice against Allen in the contest. With a 2-3-0 record and 15 goals allowed across his last five outings, Allen is holding his own behind a lackluster defense. The 32-year-old is now at 14-20-2 with a 3.36 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 36 starts this season. The Canadiens return to Montreal for a difficult homestand that starts Tuesday versus the Hurricanes.