Evans logged an assist, two shots on net and two hits over 11:40 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

Evans had the primary assist on Nick Suzuki's first-period goal that put Montreal up 1-0. He was added to the roster when Paul Byron was scratched due to a lower-body injury. In addition to Byron, the Canadiens were without Jonathan Drouin (illness) and lost Tomas Tatar mid-game with his own lower-body malady. The injuries could open the door for Evans, a healthy scratch for the previous six contests, to see more consistent ice time.