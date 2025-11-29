Evans scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Evans continues to chip in a decent amount of supporting offense. He has three goals and three helpers over his last 10 outings while filling a middle-six role. The 29-year-old forward is up to four goals, eight points, 28 shots on net, 31 hits, 19 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 23 contests this season.