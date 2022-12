Evans produced an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

As expected, Evans picked up extra ice time to make up for Sean Monahan (lower body) being out of the lineup. Evans saw a season-high 16:29 of ice time and picked up an assist for his second straight game. In that stretch, he's doubled his season point total to four helpers in 26 contests. He also sports a minus-9 rating, 24 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and nine PIM in a bottom-six role.