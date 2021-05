Evans tallied a goal and two assists with two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers. He also had two blocks.

The 24-year-old enjoyed his first three-point game as an NHLer, opening the scoring midway through the first period before later setting up goals by linemates Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen. Evans appeared to be re-establishing his place in Montreal's lineup the past two weeks and a performance like the one he put together Monday will only solidify it.