Evans (concussion) wore a regular jersey during Thursday's morning skate, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Although Evans shedding his no-contact jersey is clearly a step in the right direction, Thursday marked his first full practice in three weeks, and he was skating with the extras, so it's safe to assume he won't be in the lineup for Game 6 versus Vegas. However, if the Golden Knights are able to force a Game 7, Evans could make his return to the lineup for a must-win contest Saturday.