Evans logged an assist and three shots on net over 18:37 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Evans was part of a rush out of Montreal's end before Sean Monahan hit trailer Josh Anderson for the game-tying goal in the second period. The assist was the fifth point over the last 10 games for Evans, who had just six through the first 23 contests of the season. A move from the fourth to second line has led Evans to generate scoring chances.