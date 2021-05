According to coach Dominique Ducharme, Evans (undisclosed) "could be available" for Saturday's Game 6 versus Toronto, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Evans has been sidelined since Game 1 with an undisclosed issue, but it appears as though he could be ready to return Saturday following a four-game absence. Confirmation on Evans' status for Game 6 against the Maple Leafs should surface prior to puck drop.