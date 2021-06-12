Evans (concussion) skated Saturday, and coach Dominique Ducharme said the forward could be ready to play in three or four days if he avoids any setbacks in his recovery, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Ducharme added that the priority is to get Evans 100 percent healthy, so the team plans to be cautious with him. Regardless, it looks like Evans has a real shot of returning at some point in the upcoming series against Vegas, and he could do so as soon as Wednesday's Game 2.