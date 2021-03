Evans is expected to lose his roster spot when Eric Staal is ready to play for Montreal, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Staal, who was acquired from Buffalo, is in quarantine and eligible to play for his new team next Monday at home against Edmonton. If Staal is ready to go against the Oilers, Evans will have two more games as the fourth-line center, Thursday on the road against Ottawa and Saturday at home against the Senators.