Evans (lower body) may be available versus the Bruins on Thursday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Coach Martin St. Louis didn't go so far as to confirm Evans would be in the lineup against Boston and the winger still needs to be activated off injured reserve but all signs point to him suiting up Thursday. If he does get onto the ice, the 26-year-old Toronto native figures to slot into a third-line role but could see time with one of the power-play units.