Evans left Wednesday's Game 3 against Pittsburgh in the second period with an undisclosed injury and will not return.

Making his playoff debut, Evans was on the wrong end of a massive hit along the boards by the Penguins' Brandon Tanev. There wasn't a penalty on the play and the hit didn't seem to be dirty, but Evans was cut on his face and appeared to have potentially lost consciousness for a moment before trying to get up. Here's hoping for good news regarding the 24-year-old's condition.