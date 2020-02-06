Canadiens' Jake Evans: Earns first NHL call-up
Montreal promoted Evans from AHL Laval on Thursday.
Jordan Weal (illness) has already been ruled out of Thursday's game against Anaheim, and Tomas Tatar (undisclosed) and Ryan Poehling (illness) are both considered questionable, so Evans could make his NHL debut against the Ducks. The 23-year-old forward has picked up 12 goals and 34 points in 48 games with Laval this season.
