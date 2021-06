Evans (concussion) is expected to suit up for Monday's Game 1 showdown against the Lightning, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Both Evans and Joel Armia (not injury related) were on the ice for warmups but it was Evans taking lines rushes alongside Eric Staal and Corey Perry. The 25-year-old will return from a nine-game absence after taking a massive hit in Game 1 against Winnipeg during the second round. He has one goal and a plus-2 rating in four postseason appearances.