Evans had an assist over 15:17 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Evans and rookie Sean Farrell broke out of the zone and played pass before the rookie sank the first goal of his career. The helper extended Evans streak to four consecutive games with an assist. Farrell, who skated on the second line in his NHL debut Tuesday, was moved to the third line, which has been hot of late. Brendan Gallagher had scored in three straight before Farrell extended the unit's streak. The common bond in all the goals was Evans.