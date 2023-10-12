Evans scored a goal on his lone shot, recorded three hits and was assessed two penalty minutes in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Evans gave the Canadiens an early lead when T.J. Brodie blew a tire at the blue line, resulting in a breakaway. The fourth-line center went backhand-forehand to beat Ilya Samsonov glove side. Evans scored just two goals over 54 games last season and is expected to remain stuck on the fourth line, so he'll need to take advantage of the gifts presented him, as he did Wednesday.