Evans will be a game-time decision ahead of Game 1 versus Tampa Bay on Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Evans designation as a game-time decision may be fully dependant on whether Joel Armia (not injury related) is ready to play after being cleared from COVID-19 protocols and traveling to Tampa Bay. If Evans is given the all-clear, he likely won't return to his first-line role, at least not immediately, and would more likely take Armia's fourth-line spot.