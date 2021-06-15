Evans (concussion) is slated to be a game-time call for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Golden Knights, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Evans hasn't played since Game 1 of Montreal's second-round matchup against the Jets due to a concussion, but he's been ramping up his activity levels of late, and it appears as though he could be an option for Wednesday's Game 2 versus Vegas if he's able to get through morning skate and warmups unscathed. Either way, confirmation on the 25-year-old forward's status should surface prior to puck drop.
