Evans had an assist, two shots on goal and two hits over 16:53 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Evans chased down a loose puck in the Senators' zone before slipping a behind-the-back pass to Kirby Dach for Montreal's first goal. It was just the fifth assist of the season for Evans, but his third in the last five games. He was recently promoted from the fourth to third line and now skates with Juraj Slafkovsky and Josh Anderson.