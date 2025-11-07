Evans scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Evans remains an important part of the Canadiens' defensive structure. He was listed on the fourth line Thursday but still saw 18:01 of ice time as the Canadiens tried and failed to protect a lead in the third period. The 29-year-old has just two goals and three points through 14 outings this season, so it looks like a repeat of his 36-point effort over 82 regular-season contests last year won't be happening. He's added 17 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 blocked shots and 10 PIM in 2025-26.