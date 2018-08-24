Canadiens' Jake Evans: Good to go for Rookie Showdown

Evans has recovered fully from his offseason sports hernia surgery in May and is looking forward to performing at the NHL Rookie Showdown in Laval early September.

Evans has been hitting the ice for the past few weeks with NHL veterans Tyler Seguin and Tom Wilson, among others, and claims the surgery has allowed him to skate easier. Although he missed out on development camp, the 2014 seventh-round pick will be able to showcase his talent to the Montreal staff next month. Evans finished his four-year NCAA career with the University of Notre Dame last season, coming up short in the national championship game, and the team will now be deciding if the 22-year-old starts the season in Montreal or with AHL Laval.