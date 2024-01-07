Evans had an assist and one hit over 19:00 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.
In a crowed of bodies, Evans worked the puck to Brendan Gallagher for Montreal's first goal. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Evans, who maintains a spot on the second line for now. The 27-year-old forward has two goals, 10 assists, 36 shots, 34 hits, 33 blocks and six PIM at plus-5 through 39 games.
