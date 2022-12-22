Evans had an assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 14:24 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Colorado.

Montreal's fourth line produced a rare goal just 1:48 into the contest. Evans fed Anthony Richard in the neutral zone, and the recent AHL callup cruised between two Avalanche defenders to pocket his first NHL goal. The three members of Wednesday's fourth line -- Evans, Richard and Joel Armia -- had a combined zero goals entering the game. The assist was Evans' sixth in 33 contests.