Evans (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Anthony Martineau of TVA sports reports.

It's unclear when Evans sustained the injury, as he logged a healthy 14:29 of ice time during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils, picking up an assist and a hit in the process. If Evans is unable to go, look for Michael Pezzetta to draw into the lineup against Arizona.