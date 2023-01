Evans (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Evans was not in the lineup versus the Rangers on Sunday and now is facing a longer stint on the shelf due to his designation for injured reserve. In his last five outings before getting hurt, the 26-year-old winger registered four points while dishing out 11 hits. With several other players going on injured reserve, both Rem Pitlick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were called up from the minors.