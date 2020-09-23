Evans signed a two-year extension with the Canadiens on Wednesday. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal, whereas the second year of the extension is a one-way deal.

Evans spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, notching 14 goals and 38 points in 51 contests, but he also appeared in 13 games with the big club, picking up three points over that span. The 24-year-old Notre Dame product will likely continue to bounce between the AHL and NHL in 2020-21, but he could stick with the Canadiens full time the following season.