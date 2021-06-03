Evans (upper body) was stretchered off the ice in the third period of Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Jets, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Evans had just deposited an empty-net goal when he got hit up high by the Jets' Mark Scheifele. Evans did not move after he hit the ice, and a stretcher was required to take him from the playing surface. The 25-year-old Evans has a history of head injuries after suffering one in last season's playoffs on a similar play. There isn't likely to be an update on his condition until Thursday at the earliest, but there's a significant chance he will miss time with the injury.