Evans left Wednesday's practice early with no reason give, but he was on the flight to Columbus for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Evans is expected to be part of the lineup Thursday, taking up residence as the fourth-line center. He has one point (an assist), 19 shots on goal, 11 blocked shots, one hit, seven PIM and is minus-4 over 16 contests.