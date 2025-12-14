Evans scored a goal, put two shots on net, served two PIM and dished out three hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Evans gave the Canadiens a 3-0 lead in the first period, but the Rangers promptly surged back with two goals of their own prior to the first intermission. The 29-year-old winger is up to five goals, nine points, 34 shots on net, 42 hits and 23 blocks through 30 games this season. He is currently centering the third line and has continued to provide all-around stat coverage. There are likely better options for higher-end scoring in fantasy, but Evans should continue to be a steady source of category coverage when he's in the lineup.