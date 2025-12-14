Evans scored a goal, put two shots on net, served two PIM and dished out three hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Evans helped triple Montreal's lead in the opening period Saturday with the team's third goal across three and a half minutes. With the twine finder, the 29-year-old winger is up to five goals, nine points, 34 shots on net, 42 hits and 23 blocks through 30 games this season. He is currently centering the team's third line and has continued to provide all-around stat coverage. There are likely better options for higher-end scoring in fantasy, but Evans should continue to be a steady source of category coverage when he's in the lineup.